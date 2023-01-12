Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

12 January 2023, 20:20
Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan failed in the quarterfinal of the Hobart International 2023 tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, ranked 21st in the world, lost to Russia’s Anna Blinkova, the world’s 72nd seed, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal match at the WTA 250 tournament in Hobart, Australia.

During the match that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes the Kazakhstani fired two aces, made one double fault, and saved two break points of 11.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan faces loss at Nonthaburi 2 tournament
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News