Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia

29 December 2022, 20:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 2 Yulia Putintseva debuted at the United Cup Australia singles tournament, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a match vs Belinda Bencic (world No 12) from Switzerland, Putintseva lost in two sets with the total score 6:7, 3:6. The game lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh tennis player hit one ace and made four double faults. She won also five points and three consecutive games.

Presently, Putintseva holds 51st line in the world ranking.

Photo: sports.kz


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
