Yulia Putintseva back in top-30 of WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An updated version of the rankings by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in singles and doubles has been released, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the rankings. Naomi Osaka of Japan and Simona Halep of Romania are 2nd and 3rd, accordingly.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina remains in the 23rd spot of the ranking. Yulia Putintseva has climbed one spot up and is ranked 30th. Zarina Diyas is two spots down from 88th to 90th.

The top-3 of the WTA doubles rankings includes Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic, and Tímea Babos of Hungary. Kazakhstanis Galina Voskoboyeva is placed 87th, Anna Danilina – 128th, and Yulia Putintseva – 191st in the rankings.