Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023

11 January 2023, 21:55
Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced at the WTA 250 tournament played in Hobart, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Spain’s Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 16 match of the Hobart International 2023. The match lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired five aces, made one double fault, as well as won eight points and four games in a row.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails to qualify for Australian Open 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News