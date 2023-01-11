Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023

11 January 2023, 21:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced at the WTA 250 tournament played in Hobart, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Spain’s Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 16 match of the Hobart International 2023. The match lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired five aces, made one double fault, as well as won eight points and four games in a row.

Photo: ktf.kz