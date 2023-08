Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva ranking 61st in the world beat Bernarda Pera World No. 53 in the Round of 64 at the Canadian Open in Montreal, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The match ended 6:3, 6:4 in favor of Putintseva.

Next, Putintseva will take on Jessica Pegula.