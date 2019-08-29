Yukiya Amano, Lassina Zerbo awarded Nazarbayev Peace Prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named the laureates of the Nazarbayev Peace Prize, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year the members of the Awards Committee unanimously agreed to present the Nazarbayev Peace Prize to late IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo,» the Kazakh President said at the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security Awarding Ceremony.

«As the IAEA chief, Yukiya Amano hugely contributed to the strengthening of international security, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and peaceful use of nuclear energy. He played a key role in establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan and assisted in solution of Iran’s nuclear problem,» the Head of State noted.

«We would also like to mention Lassina Zerbo’s activity. Due to his efforts, the implementation of the CTBT International Monitoring System was completed by 97%. He also initiated to establish The Group of Eminent Persons [to promote the Treaty’s entry into force - editor] comprising recognized personalities and youth groups,» the Kazakh leader added, congratulating the laureates on the Prize.

«Yukiya Amano and Lassina Zerbo made a great contribution to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and promotion of international security and are rightfully awarded the Nazarbayev Peace Prize,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

Nursultan Nazarbayev handed over the Prize to Lassina Zerbo and late Yukiya Amano’s wife Yukika Amano.



