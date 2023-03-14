Go to the main site
    YouTube Premium service to be launched in Kazakhstan

    14 March 2023, 14:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM YouTube officially announced the launch of YouTube Premium service in Kazakhstan this year. Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin has announced it after the Government's weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier, the ьinistry informed that Bagdat Mussin met with YouTube Vice President for Product Management Adam Smith in the Silicon Valley (U.S.).

    «At the meeting, Adam Smith confirmed the launch of YouTube Premium service for Kazakhstani users. I also proposed to open the company's office in our country. Adam Smith said the issue will be discussed together with the European Office which coordinates Kazakhstan and the decision will be announced later,» the minister told the journalists after the Government’s meeting.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

