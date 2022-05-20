Youth unemployment rate raises concern – Kazakh Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 40% of Kazakhstani young people pursue occupations they have not trained for, Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev said Friday at the parliamentary hearings themed ‘A New Kazakhstan: youth and modernization’, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the parliamentary hearings, Speaker Ashimbayev paid utmost attention to the problem of youth employment.

«One of the most pressing issues for youth in Kazakhstan is unemployment. The official jobless rate among youth is relatively low. However,» Maulen Ashimbayev stressed, «independent expert groups paint the picture differently.»

According to the polls carried out by such expert groups, 12% of respondents aged between 25 and 29 said they had no regular jobs. Over 40% of Kazakhstani young people pursue occupations they have not trained for.

This, according to Ashimbayev, raises the question of how effectively public funds channeled into creation of workplaces and internships for youth are used.

Moreover, the Senate Speaker pointed out there is no clear and effective policy which would support young entrepreneurs.



