    Youth unemployment rate high in several regions – President

    14 July 2022, 14:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the Government’s extended meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the problem of youth unemployment, Kazinform reports.

    «The time has come to focus on youth employment issues. Around 300,000 young specialists enter the labour market every year. Although, the country provides conditions for self-development of the younger generation, the problem of youth unemployment remains unsettled,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The President emphasized that youth unemployment rate in some regions is higher than the average rate countrywide.

    «The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions have the highest youth unemployment rate. The Government and local governors should focus on this problem,» he said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
