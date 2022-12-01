Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Youth unemployment down nearly 7% in Kazakhstan

1 December 2022, 15:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of Q3 of 2022, the number of unemployed young people stood at 72.2 thousand, down 6.9% compared with 2021, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

The number of unemployed men reduced by 28.1% to 25.4 thousand, and that of unemployed women was up 10.9% to 46.8 thousand in the country.

The highest number of unemployed young people was reported in Almaty – 12.5 thousand, down 10.6%, Astana – 7.8 thousand, up 16.9%, and Turkestan region – 6.7 thousand, up 10.7%.

The lowest youth unemployment rate was recorded in Ulytau region – 665 people. There were only 1.4 thousand unemployed young people in Atyrau region as well as 1.5 thousand in North Kazakhstan region.


News

