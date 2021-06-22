Youth summit ‘Turkestan – cradle of Turkic world’ convenes in Turkestan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The plenary session of the youth summit ‘Turkestan is the cradle of the Turkic world’ took place in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum was held with the support of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his video address to the participants of the youth summit Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev reminded that ancient Turkestan’s appearance is gradually changing thanks to the decision of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to Ashimbayev, three years ago Elbasy signed the historical decree on the establishment of Turkestan region giving the second life to Turkestan.

«Turkestan’s role has strengthened after it was proclaimed the Spiritual capital of the Turkic world at the Summit of heads of Turkic-Speaking States this spring,» he stressed.

Speaker Ashimbayev pointed out that the Turkic world was one of the centers of the global civilization and reminded the participants of the youth summit of the contribution of Turkic scientists into the development of humankind. He urged them to strive to make their own contribution to the global development.

Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, in her turn, emphasized Kazakhstan has always paid utmost attention to strengthening of cooperation with the Turkic-speaking states in the sphere of youth policy.

She also expressed hope that 50 Yassawi educational grants offered to students from fraternal states will give a new impulse to partnership in the sphere of education as well as expand cultural cooperation.

Recall that Turkestan was proclaimed the ‘Spiritual capital of the Turkic world’ at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States on March 31, 2021 chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



