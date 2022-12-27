Youth suicide rate up in S. Korea in 2021 amid pandemic

27 December 2022, 11:38

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The youth suicide rate increased in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to remain as their No. 1 cause of death, data showed Tuesday, in yet another sign of a chronic problem that has plagued South Korea for years, Yonhap reports.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people aged 17 and below reached 2.7 in 2021, up from 2.5 a year earlier, the latest report by Statistics Korea showed.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17 reached 9.5, slightly down from 9.9 tallied in 2020, the data showed. In contrast, suicides among those aged 12 to 14 shot up 1.8 on-year to reach five in 2021.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17, meanwhile, earlier soared on-year to 9.9 in 2020, compared to 8.3 tallied in 2019.

The data also showed that 6.5 percent of children aged from 1 to 9 years old suffered nutritional deficiency in 2020, when schools were closed due to the pandemic, sharply up from 3.4 percent tallied in 2019.

The nutritional deficiency among those aged 10 to 18 also reached 23.4 percent in 2020, jumping from 16.7 percent posted a year earlier.

More South Korean students, meanwhile, were attending cram schools or other after-school education programs, with the participation rate reaching 75.5 percent in 2021, up from 67.1 percent posted in 2020. For elementary school students, the rate reached 82 percent.

The number of youth aged 17 and below, meanwhile, accounted for 14.1 percent of the total population in 2022 by reaching 7.25 million, down from 14.8 percent tallied in 2020, the data showed.

The agency said the age group is anticipated to take up only 10.2 percent of the population in 2040, marking a drastic decrease from 25.7 percent posted in 2000.

Photo: Yonhap