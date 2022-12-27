Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Youth suicide rate up in S. Korea in 2021 amid pandemic

27 December 2022, 11:38
Youth suicide rate up in S. Korea in 2021 amid pandemic

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The youth suicide rate increased in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to remain as their No. 1 cause of death, data showed Tuesday, in yet another sign of a chronic problem that has plagued South Korea for years, Yonhap reports.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people aged 17 and below reached 2.7 in 2021, up from 2.5 a year earlier, the latest report by Statistics Korea showed.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17 reached 9.5, slightly down from 9.9 tallied in 2020, the data showed. In contrast, suicides among those aged 12 to 14 shot up 1.8 on-year to reach five in 2021.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17, meanwhile, earlier soared on-year to 9.9 in 2020, compared to 8.3 tallied in 2019.

The data also showed that 6.5 percent of children aged from 1 to 9 years old suffered nutritional deficiency in 2020, when schools were closed due to the pandemic, sharply up from 3.4 percent tallied in 2019.

The nutritional deficiency among those aged 10 to 18 also reached 23.4 percent in 2020, jumping from 16.7 percent posted a year earlier.

More South Korean students, meanwhile, were attending cram schools or other after-school education programs, with the participation rate reaching 75.5 percent in 2021, up from 67.1 percent posted in 2020. For elementary school students, the rate reached 82 percent.

The number of youth aged 17 and below, meanwhile, accounted for 14.1 percent of the total population in 2022 by reaching 7.25 million, down from 14.8 percent tallied in 2020, the data showed.

The agency said the age group is anticipated to take up only 10.2 percent of the population in 2040, marking a drastic decrease from 25.7 percent posted in 2000.


Photo: Yonhap



Related news
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
656 police personnel to be deployed for crowd control on Christmas in Seoul
S. Korean gov’t to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation of criteria are met
Теги:
Read also
Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
Japan’s November jobless rate falls to 2.5%
100 mln people displaced globally in 2022, UN efforts underway to assist
54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
2 Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg
3 Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy – FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
4 Survey identifies new deforested areas in Amazon
5 Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE

News