Youth Reading Support Year declaration – necessary initiative, Kazakh Minister

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 March 2021, 19:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry declared 2021 as the Children’s and Youth Reading Support Year. To this end an event with participation of the Minister, public figures and schoolchildren took place at the National Academic Library in the Kazakh capital city.

As stated there, more than 10,000 various events will be held the countrywide to mark the Youth Reading Support Year.

The Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister, Aktoty Raimkulova, said addressing those gathered that our generation should contribute to the country’s prosperity, to show respect to the Motherland, environment, history and culture, and promulgate national values in the community and among friends. She believes that declaring of the Children’s and Youth Reading Support Year is a necessary and timely initiative.

