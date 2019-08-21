Youth organizations of Kazakhstan, U.S. intend to implement joint projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan-U.S. Youth Forum is underway in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum is organized as within the framework of the project «Networking and sharing experiences of youth organizations.» It is aimed at helping build relations between the youth of Kazakhstan and the United States. In attendance are official representatives of youth nonprofit organizations, associations, social groups, and student clubs registered in Kazakhstan and the U.S., and young leaders and enthusiasts seeking to do joint projects in the fields of education, science, culture, and sport.

«I am very glad you came to our capital, the city of Nur Sultan. It is a city of peace and harmony, our city has a special mission. Thanks to the wise policy of our First President – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation), the city is always actively involved in peacekeeping. There are many international platforms, including those that have no equal anywhere in the world. It is the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, a very big platform, which is always provided by our city. And I am very pleased that today we are hosting a joint forum on the interaction between our and American youth. The most important thing I want to mention is that the country pays great attention to the youth. This year has been declared the Year of Youth. In addition to great attention, we do our utmost to adopt new best practices. Today, thanks to this forum, we have the opportunity to patch up bilateral relations not only at the government level but also at the level of our active youth. We hope that this forum will provide an opportunity to jointly implement the project, which has been announced here, in various fields: in science, culture, and sport. We also hope that you share your best practices, and our young people share theirs,» Daniyar Yessin, Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, said, welcoming the forum participants.

The deputy minister also invited guests from the United States to visit the youth resource centers that provide young people with comprehensive support - from employment, volunteering, socialization to training support on projects.

As part of the forum, it is planned to sign cooperation memoranda between Bolashak Alumni Association, the Civil Initiatives Support Center, and Kazakhstan Trade Council, as well as between Jas Otan Youth Wing and Indiana University Club, Astana Jastary Municipal Public Institution and Words Can Soar.

The project is being implemented under a public grant of the Civil Initiatives Support Center with the support from the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.