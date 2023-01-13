Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

13 January 2023, 13:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of youth in Kazakhstan has reached 6 million, as the country has raised the age criterion. Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali said it today at an extended meeting of the Ministry’s board.

«At the President’s instruction, we have recently adopted the Law «On state youth policy», in accordance with which youth age is capped at 35. Thus, the number of young people in the country has increased to 6 million,» said the minister.

The ministry has also developed the draft Concept of State Youth Policy for 2023-2027. The document has already been submitted for public discussion.

According to him, more than 400,000 young families sought assistance at the regional youth resource centers. «Similar youth resource centers should operate in each region,» the minister stressed.

Among other issues raised at the sitting was housing programme for the youth. «Six regions have already launched housing provision programmes for young people. By the end of the year, this program will be launched in ten regions,» he added.