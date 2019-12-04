Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Youth leaving abroad is the future of Kazakhstan, Tokayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2019, 21:00
Youth leaving abroad is the future of Kazakhstan, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion concerning the youth leaving to work or study overseas, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan is a modern country and it will further move forward. Our youth leaves to the West through Bolashak. It is a state scholarship program. Bolashak is translated as the future. We consider them as the future of Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

According to Tokayev, a student leaving abroad remains Kazakh at heart. He would strive to return to the historical motherland and contribute to economic growth and the country’s prosperity.

Education    President of Kazakhstan    Bolashak Scholarship  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed