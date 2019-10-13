Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Youth initiatives to be supported at state level, Vice PM

Alzhanova Raushan
13 October 2019, 13:21
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev at a meeting with young people of Atyrau have promised that their initiatives will always find support at the state level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting with Berdibek Saparbayev young noted the sore spots of youth policy and state support.

By the order of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 2020 was declared «The year of the volunteer».

«The next «The year of the volunteer» will be a logical continuation of «The year of youth». Therefore, all youth initiatives will always find support at the state level», Berdibek Saparbayev said.

At the roundtable young entrepreneurs talked about their first steps in business.

Noting the importance of supporting the youth movement the Deputy Prime Minister B. Saparbayev emphasized that youngsters should not forget about folk traditions.

