Youth housing support measures insufficient, Kazakh Senate Speaker

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2022, 12:28
Youth housing support measures insufficient, Kazakh Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year the budget allocated KZT 21.6 bln for getting rental apartments in three large cities of Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Adshimbayev told the parliamentary hearings themed A New Kazakhstan: youth and modernization.

«The program for providing income-earning youths with rental housing was launched in Kazakhstan. KZT 21.6 bln was allocated last year from the budget to acquire 3,000 rental units in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities,» he said.

The Speaker added there are other corresponding programs working countrywide. However, the measures taken are insufficient as young people are still desperate for housing.

Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov addressed those present and told about work done in the sphere of youth policy, its problems, and solutions. The senators, representatives of youth organizations, entrepreneurs, and members of the club of young experts under the Senate brought forward the pressing issues concerning the youth policy.

He stressed that surveys of independent organizations claim that 12% of respondents aged 25-29 years old had not found permanent jobs yet. In this regard, an important issue to be addressed is the efficiency of utilization of budgetary means aimed at generating new workplaces and youth practical training.


