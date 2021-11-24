Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Youth honored with Daryn State Youth Prize in Kazakh capital

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2021, 13:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The ceremony of awarding the Daryn State Youth Prize took place as part of the republican forum Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Daryn State Youth Prize is awarded annually to support talented youth for productive scientific, creative, public activity as well as high sports accomplishments. The prize winners are given the Daryn State Youth Prize title, diploma, badge, and cash reward.

During the youth forum this year’s winners received the prize from Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulem Ashimbayev and Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva.

This year’s winners include Nurgisa Yesirkegenov in the Science nomination; Balmeiir Sansyzbaiuly and Valikhan Bakhretdinov in the Public activity nomination; Galymzhan Kenshilik and Akbobek Tulzhan in the Journalism nomination; Ardak Yelusiz, Temirlan Olzhabai, and Yernat Nauryz in the People’s art nomination; Altynbek Abilda in the Classic music nomination; Akmaral Tanabayeva in the Theatre and film nomination; weightlifter Igor Son and judo player Yeldos Smetov in the Sport nomination; Rukhiya Baidukenova and Adilbek Almadiyev in the Variety art nomination; Batyrkhan Sarsenkhan and Birzhan Akhmer in the Literature nomination; Atabek Bekbolatov in the Design and Fine Art nomination.

