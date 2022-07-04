Youth Asian boxing champ wins gold at Elorda Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Boxer Abzal Serik brought Kazakhstan another gold medal at the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the Men’s 70kg final, Serik was stronger than Kazakhstani Dulat Bekbauov 4:1.

Last year Abzal Serik clinched gold at the Asian Youth Championships, while Bekbauov was crowned as the Kazakhstan Boxing champion.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (-48kg), Saken Bibossinov (-51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (-57kg), Samatali Toltayev (-60kg) and Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (-63.5kg) had collected gold at the tournament.

Photo: Sports.kz