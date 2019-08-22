Go to the main site
    Young talents of Turkic World in Turkistan for the first time

    22 August 2019, 22:40

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The tour of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY is about to start. Within the framework of this tour, young talents of the Turkic World will give seven concerts in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan between August 27 – September 9, 2019. The orchestra which will take the scene with a whole new repertoire during this tour will give its first concert in the city of Turkistan in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY press service.

    This year’s tour of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY consisting of young talents selected among conservatory students of the Turkic World is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkic Council.

    After 10 days of rehearsal, the Orchestra will give its first concert at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi I nternational Kazakh-Turkish University on August 27, 2019. This first concert of the tour will be followed by performances in Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Taraz (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Baku (Azerbaijan).

    The tour is organized in cooperation with the administration of Turkestan region and Turkistan city, Yassawi University and TURKSOY


    CALENDAR OF THE TOUR

    August 27th, 2019 – Turkistan, Kazakhstan

    Venue: Akhmet Yassawi University – Concert Hall – Time: 05.00 p.m.

    August 29th, 2019 - Shymkent, Kazakhstan

    Venue: Turkistan Sarai Concert Hall - Time: 04:00 p.m.

    August 31st, 2019 - Shymkent, Kazakhstan

    Venue: S. Kaldayakov State Philharmonic Concert Hall - Time: 06:00 p.m.

    September 2nd, 2019 – Taraz, Kazakhstan

    Venue: Taraz State University, M. F. Urkumbayev Youth Concert Hall, Time: 03:00 p.m.

    September 4th, 2019 – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Venue: T. Satylganov State Philharmonic Concert Hall - Time: 06:30 p.m.

    September 6th, 2019 - Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Venue: Concert Hall of the Kurmangazy Kazak State Conservatory - Time: 06:30 p.m.

    September 9th, 2019 – Baku, Azerbaijan

    Venue: State Philharmonic Concert Hall of Azerbaijan - Time: 07:00 p.m.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Turkic speaking states Turkistan
