    Young talent from Kazakhstan wins big at Children’s Slavianski Bazaar contest

    20 July 2020, 08:19

    VITEBSK. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani singer Zhasmin Tleumbetova won the 2nd prize at the International Children’s Signing Contest Vitebsk-2020 at the Slavianski Bazaar, Kazinform has learnt from Belta.

    The grand prix went to Belarusian Angelian Lomako. A young talent from Lithuania took home the 1st prize. Zhasmin shared the 2nd prize with Russian Vladimir Serkov. The 3rd prize was split between singers from Moldova and Ukraine.

    The singing contest brought together gifted youngsters from 17 countries who performed songs in their native languages and then songs of their choice.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

