Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Young talent from Kazakhstan wins big at Children’s Slavianski Bazaar contest

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 July 2020, 08:19
Young talent from Kazakhstan wins big at Children’s Slavianski Bazaar contest

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani singer Zhasmin Tleumbetova won the 2nd prize at the International Children’s Signing Contest Vitebsk-2020 at the Slavianski Bazaar, Kazinform has learnt from Belta.

The grand prix went to Belarusian Angelian Lomako. A young talent from Lithuania took home the 1st prize. Zhasmin shared the 2nd prize with Russian Vladimir Serkov. The 3rd prize was split between singers from Moldova and Ukraine.

The singing contest brought together gifted youngsters from 17 countries who performed songs in their native languages and then songs of their choice.


Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped