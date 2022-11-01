Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young scientists of Kazakhstan to receive grants up to KZT 75 mln

1 November 2022, 15:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan increases the funding of the projects of young scientists,» head of the science committee of the Science and Higher Education Ministry Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki told a briefing.

Over 2,000 young scientists and researchers develop 451 projects as of today. The said projects are aimed at mastering their skills and competences, and raise their publication activities. The total amount of budget expenses for the projects reached KZT 26.2 bln.

He said that in the contest the funding of one project rose to KZT 75 mln, including for the purchase of equipment. Development of one project in the sphere of social, humanities and arts may receive up to KZT 54 mln.


