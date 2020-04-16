Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young scientists from Belarus, Kazakhstan to discuss new physics technologies online

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 April 2020, 12:29
GOMEL. KAZINFORM – A national scientific conference will be hosted by the Francisk Skorina Gomel State University on 23 April in an online form to discuss the latest developments in the sphere of physics and technology, the university's press service told BelTA.

Students and post-graduate students from higher education institutions of Belarus and Kazakhstan will take part in the forum. Over 250 reports will be presented during the forum. The reports will be subdivided into four sections.

The New Materials and Technologies section will focus on studies of optical characteristics of photochromic coatings made using the sol–gel process, on nanocomposite polymeric materials and advantages of coatings made of nanoparticles.

Web products, mobile apps, and gaming applications will be featured in the Research Automation section. Another section will be dedicated to the modelling of physical processes. The use of gaming technologies, mnemotechnics, and interactive training will be discussed in the Physics Teaching section.

Materials of the conference will be published as a collection of works.

The forum will also feature a school for young scientists, during which the application of the sol-gel process for synthesizing functional materials will be explained.

It will be the ninth forum on record. The organizers are the Belarusian Education Ministry, the Francisk Skorina Gomel State University, the Physics Department and the Information Technologies Department of the Francisk Skorina Gomel State University, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Belarus   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
