    Young scientists from 12 states attend Burabay Forum

    6 August 2019, 14:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Science Council under the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation inaugurated the III international forum of young scientists themed Burabay Forum: International cooperation of Kazakhstan.

    BurabayForum is the acknowledged dialogue platform which brings annually together 100 young scientistsfrom around the world to debate pressing issues in the sphere of science,innovations and education and share experience.

    Scientists from12 states of the world, namely,Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Hungary, China, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Russia,Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraineб and France take part in the event.

    The four-dayforum focuses on the following directions: new functional materials and high technologies,Kazakhstan in sociopolitical and historical and cultural space of Eurasia,digital technologies in marketing and logistics, agro-industrial complex of theXXI century: science and innovation, system medicine- multidisciplinary developmentof medicine, healthcare and social welfare.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

