    Young scientists’ council to convene for first meeting

    6 August 2019, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry will hold the first meeting of the Council of Young Scientists,» Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told the Burabay Forum of Young Scientists underway in Nur-Sultan.

    «TheMinistry pursues the open policy. We attract young scientists and decided tofound the Council of Young Scientists involving well-known scientists under 40.The first meeting will be held on August 10,» the Minister said.

    The councilcomprises 30 scientists. It is called to contribute to science development.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

