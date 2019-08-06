Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Young scientists’ council to convene for first meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 August 2019, 13:16
Young scientists’ council to convene for first meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry will hold the first meeting of the Council of Young Scientists,» Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told the Burabay Forum of Young Scientists underway in Nur-Sultan.

«The Ministry pursues the open policy. We attract young scientists and decided to found the Council of Young Scientists involving well-known scientists under 40. The first meeting will be held on August 10,» the Minister said.

The council comprises 30 scientists. It is called to contribute to science development.

photo

Education    Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches