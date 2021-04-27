Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young people account for most of COVID-19 cases in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2021, 18:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 rates for young people are more than any other group in Almaty city, Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief medical officer of the city, told an online briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More young people aged 20-39 are infected with the coronavirus infection as cases have surged in the country since the beginning of the year. COVID-19 rates for young people have risen to 36% in the city.

At the briefing Bekshin also said that there has been increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in kids younger than one year old, accounting for 2% of the total case load. 22.5% of the cases have been reported in children under six years old in the city.

He also noted increase in COVID-19 rates for schoolchildren, which stands at 8%, adding that more cases reported in children studying online. He said that every second child fell ill with the virus at home.

According to him, the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases is on the rise and accounts for up to 90% of the total, which, in his words, due to the aggressive nature of the infection.

Bekshin called on the citizens to be vigilant and avoid visiting places of mass gathering and follow the quarantine measures.


