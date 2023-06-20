Young leaders from Central Asia offer solutions to address climate change

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Thirty young leaders from Central Asia and Afghanistan proposed renewable energy solutions for the region during the Central Asian Renewable Energy Conference. During the one-day event, participants from the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan presented 15 research papers and 15 project proposals to address climate change through renewable energy, Kazifnorm cites Kabar.

The conference is just one component of the «Wind of Change» project implemented by the C5+1 Youth Council, a youth leadership program implemented by the American Councils for International Education, with support from the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic. In early July project members will also construct and install a wind turbine in Balykchy, Issyk-Kul oblast, to provide the town with a new source of renewable energy and bring tangible benefits to this community.

The C5+1 Youth Council increases connectivity and fosters leadership skills for young student leaders through engagement on issues relevant to Central Asia and Afghanistan. Youth Council members implement their own youth-led projects, like «Wind of Change,» that advance U.S. - Central Asia (C5+1) joint goals focused on countering violent extremism, business competitiveness, transport corridor development, environment, and human rights. Currently, the C5+1 Youth Council network includes 67 members and 137 alumni from the Kyrgyz Republic, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.