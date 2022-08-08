Qazaq TV
Young Kazakhstani tennis player claims sensational win at home tournament
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The ITF World Tennis Tour W25 tournament is taking place in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Malika Amirgaliyeva from East Kazakhstan region propelled into the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour W25 event held in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The WTA unrated Malika, 14 y.o., confidently defeated the event’s 8th seed Nikol Mishieva, 18 y.o., 6-1, 6-4.

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Ainitdinova, Mariya Sinitsyna (wildcard), Tatyana Nikolenko (wildcard), and Malika Amirgaliyeva are to vie in the tournament's main draw.

The event's prize fund is estimated at 25 thousand dollars.


Photo:ktf.kz


