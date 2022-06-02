Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young Kazakh tennis players to vie for Central Asian championship

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2022, 13:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s U12 national tennis team is set to vie at the Central Asian Championships in Tashkent on June 6-12, Kazinform has learned the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event will bring together teams of young tennis players from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. The two best teams will propel to the final stage scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, at the end of this year.

The U12 Kazakh national squad consists of Giorgi Bregvadze (Atyrau), Robert Kaminsky (Almaty), Rodion Traigel (Karaganda), Linara Bulesheva (Almaty), Medina Utenbergen (Almaty) and Polina Barabanova (Karaganda).


