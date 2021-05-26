Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young Kazakh dombra players win big at Golden Time Talent

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2021, 20:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh musicians keep on stunning the world and winning big at the prestigious contests, Kazinform reports.

This time dombra players Temirlan Olzhabayev and Yernat Nauryz grabbed the first place at the Golden Time Talent global contest. They expressed their gratitude to the UK and Kazakhstani teams through their Instagram account.

Four months ago they were officially invited to take part in the contest. The contest is looking for talented guys all over the world, giving them the opportunity to prove themselves on stage. It brought together musicians from 68 states of the world. Kazakh dombra players performed not only the works of Kazakh geniuses but also the works of the greatest composers of all time.

Now Temirlan Olzhabayev and Yernat Nauryz are getting ready to give a solo concert in Turkey. They also plan to perform in Dubai. They said that they would like to give a concert of modern Kazakh dombra music.


