Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Young Kazakh boxers shine at World Boxing Championships in Poland

    20 April 2021, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The quarterfinal bouts of the 2021 Youth World Boxing Championships have wrapped up in Kielce, Poland. Many Kazakhstani boxers advanced to the semifinals of the event, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Aishagul Yeleubayeva (54 kg) and Gulnar Turapbai (51 kg) of Kazakhstan lost to Pole and Mongolian boxers, respectively. Dana Didai stunned a Bulgarian boxer in the 75 kg weight class.

    Kazakhstan’s Madi Amirov succumbed to Indian athlete Vishal Gupta 2:3 in the 91 kg weight category.

    Kazakhstani Sanzhar Tashkenbai (49 kg) eliminated Ibrohim Ishzhonov from Uzbekistan 5:0.

    Yerbolat Sabyr (56 kg) and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (64 kg) won their respective fights.

    In the 75 kg weight class Dias Molzhigitov edged out Lithuanian Alexander Trofimchuk 5:0.

    Kazakhstan’s Elnur Suyunbai (60 kg) routed outstanding Brazilian boxer Yuri Dos Reis 4:1.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events