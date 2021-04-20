Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young Kazakh boxers shine at World Boxing Championships in Poland

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2021, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The quarterfinal bouts of the 2021 Youth World Boxing Championships have wrapped up in Kielce, Poland. Many Kazakhstani boxers advanced to the semifinals of the event, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aishagul Yeleubayeva (54 kg) and Gulnar Turapbai (51 kg) of Kazakhstan lost to Pole and Mongolian boxers, respectively. Dana Didai stunned a Bulgarian boxer in the 75 kg weight class.

Kazakhstan’s Madi Amirov succumbed to Indian athlete Vishal Gupta 2:3 in the 91 kg weight category.

Kazakhstani Sanzhar Tashkenbai (49 kg) eliminated Ibrohim Ishzhonov from Uzbekistan 5:0.

Yerbolat Sabyr (56 kg) and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (64 kg) won their respective fights.

In the 75 kg weight class Dias Molzhigitov edged out Lithuanian Alexander Trofimchuk 5:0.

Kazakhstan’s Elnur Suyunbai (60 kg) routed outstanding Brazilian boxer Yuri Dos Reis 4:1.


