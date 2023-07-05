Go to the main site
    Young Kazakh boxers clinch 11 gold medals in Turkistan

    5 July 2023, 08:44

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers collected 11 gold medals at the Junior Boxing Tournament for the prizes of Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in Turkistan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The tournament brought together boxers born in 2005 and 2006 from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and China.

    Nurasyl Mynzhasar of Kazakhstan hauled gold in the 51kg weight class. Kazakhstani Baglan Kenzhebek clinched gold in the 54kg weight category. Bekzat Musakhan, Nurislam Kaldybai and Bakhtiyar Anarbayev brought Kazakhstan gold in the 57kg, 60kg, and 63.5kg weight categories, respectively. Gold went to Kazakhstani boxers Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Oner Seilkhan and Rollan Kuzich in the 67kg, 71kg and 75kg weight classes, accordingly. Kazakhstani Azat Zholdaskhan (80kg), Nurasyl Yerniyaz (92kg) and Yersultan Sapar (+92kg) also scooped gold.

    Bekzat Ergeshov from Kyrgyzstan and Ibragim Betayev from Russia won gold in the 48kg and 86kg weight categories.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
