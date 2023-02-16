Go to the main site
    Young girl found alive after spending 248 hours under rubble in southern Türkiye

    16 February 2023, 19:00

    KAHRAMANMARAS. KAZINFORM A young girl was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye as hopes of finding more survivors fades.

    Rescuers found Aleyna Olmaz, 17, alive under the rubble in Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province, Anadolu Agency reports.

    She was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

    At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

    The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

    Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.


    Photo: Anadolu Agency

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
