Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2020, 15:19
Young doctors to help fight COVID-19 in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «The region lacks doctors, medical staff. Five doctors from Russia are expected to arrive in the region,» Governor of Mangistau region Serikbai Trumov said.

He added that the region is lack of some 500 medical workers as the number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing. About 500 young specialists receive education through the regional grants. 77 of students are expected to graduate this year. They will receive diplomas by the end of July. The young specialists will help fight coronavirus.

