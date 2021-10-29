Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Young designers contest starts in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 October 2021, 13:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first open young designers contest Global Nomads Fashion Awards has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The contest is organized by Kazakhstani fashion brand Global Nomads in partnership with Kazakh Tourism and Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs.

Coordinator of the project Irina Nechayeva says there are a lot of talented young people in Kazakhstan. The idea to create something interesting with Global Nomads fashion brand seemed reasonable. The contest is divided into five nominations. The brand will collaborate with the winner of the contest.

In her words, every young person with a creative fashion idea can participate in the contest.

Daniel Serzhanuly, director of the touristic products development department of ‘Kazakh Tourism’ NC JSC, in turn, said the company had decided to support the project for several reasons.

According to him, the contest will draw attention to artisanal art. He also added that every tourist brings memorable souvenirs from his or her trips. As part of the contest, young designers will submit the souvenirs they have developed which can help popularize Kazakhstan abroad.

The panel of the contest includes well-known Kazakhstani fashion designer Ainur Turisbek, director of the Almaty College of Applied and Decorative ArtsAigul Zhanserikova and others.

The results of the contest will be announced in March 2022.


