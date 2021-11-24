You are new wings of independence, Elbasy addresses youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the youth of Kazakhstan during the republican forum Tauelsizdik urpaktary, Kazinform reports.

«Youth is the most active and mobile part of the society. Youth was always a catalyst of historical transformations, and strategic resource for successful future of any country. Kazakhstan relies hopes on the young generation. Since early independence the country’s state policy prioritized all-round youth support. For the past 30 years we brought up a new formation of people ready to take responsibility for the country’s fate, and to be energetic, well-educated, physically and professionally trained, mobile, more adapted to changes, socioeconomic conditions of today’s world,» the Elbasy said in his video address.

He also stressed that for the past 30 years of independence Kazakhstan built the prosperous state putting into action the dreams of our ancestors.

Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the youth to create, dream and love, and live for the country’s sake.

«You are the new wings of independent Kazakhstan,» the Elbasy said in a conclusion.