Yevseyev wins his first ATP Challenger title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev played the President`s Cup ATP Astana Challenger 50 finals, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

Yevseyev ranked 412nd won over Uzbek player Humoyun Sultanov ranked 550th - 7/5,6/2, 6/4.

30-year-old Yevseyev won his first Challenger title in his career. He will receive 50 scores and 5,500 US dollars in prize money.