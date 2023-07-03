Go to the main site
    Yevseyev of Kazakhstan off to a good start at ATP Challenger in Germany

    3 July 2023, 17:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev has advanced to the final of the qualification round of the ATP Challenger Karlsruhe 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani beat German David Fix 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal of the qualifying round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Karlsruhe, Germany.

    Yevseyev is to take on Sebastian Fanselow of Germany in the final of the ATP Challenger Karlsruhe 2023 qualifying.

    The prize money of the ATP Challenger Karlsruhe 2023 is estimated at 73,000 euros, with the winner earning 9,880 euros as well as 75 ranking points.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

