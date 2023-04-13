Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yevseyev defeated in 1st round match of ATP Challenger Leon

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 April 2023, 07:58
Yevseyev defeated in 1st round match of ATP Challenger Leon Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev has held the first-round match in men’s singles at the ATP Challenger Leon, Mexico, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The player faced Zimbabwean sportsman Benjamin Lock and lost to him in two sets with a total score of 5:7, 5:7. The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

During the game, Yevseyev hit three aces and made six double faults. He won also four points and two consecutive games.

Presently, Yevseyev holds the 286th line in the ATP rankings, while Benjamin Lock stands 434th.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
