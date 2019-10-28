Go to the main site
    Yevgeniy Gidich continues with Astana Pro Team

    28 October 2019, 17:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After two debut seasons on a WorldTour level, the Kazakh rider Yevgeniy Gidich will continue his career in Astana Pro Team. The new agreement between the rider and the team has been signed for the season of 2020, the team's press service informs.

    Yevgeniy Gidich (23 years old) is a very young and talented Kazakh rider, who began his professional career in 2018, signing a contract with Astana Pro Team. In the last two years Yevgeniy showed a high potential, getting some good results both, in one-day and stage races. In 2018 Gidich finished 3rd in the general classification of the Tour of Croatia and did 6th at Le Tour de Langkawi. In 2019 he won the road race of the Asian Cycling Championships, took a stage at the CRO Race and finished 7th at the Coppa Bernocchi.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Astana Pro Team
