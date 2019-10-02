Yevgeniy Gidich 2nd by photo-finish at CRO Race opening stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first stage of the 2019 CRO Tour from Osijek to Lipik (200 km) finished with a spectacular sprint, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Yevgeniy Gidich finished the second, behind the stagewinner and new race leader Marko Kump from Slovenia.

Romanian rider Eduard Grosu stands the third.

«It was nice race for us today, we lost only 1 millimeter at the finish. Maybe, I started my sprint a bit late. All my teammates did a great job today, the race was always under control – there were many attacks, breakaways, we were always trying to delegate a rider there, also our guys made a great contribution to chase the breakaway of the day,» said Yevgeniy Gidich after the finish.