Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yevgeniy Gidich 2nd by photo-finish at CRO Race opening stage

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 October 2019, 09:18
Yevgeniy Gidich 2nd by photo-finish at CRO Race opening stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first stage of the 2019 CRO Tour from Osijek to Lipik (200 km) finished with a spectacular sprint, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Yevgeniy Gidich finished the second, behind the stagewinner and new race leader Marko Kump from Slovenia.

Romanian rider Eduard Grosu stands the third.

«It was nice race for us today, we lost only 1 millimeter at the finish. Maybe, I started my sprint a bit late. All my teammates did a great job today, the race was always under control – there were many attacks, breakaways, we were always trying to delegate a rider there, also our guys made a great contribution to chase the breakaway of the day,» said Yevgeniy Gidich after the finish.

Sport   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi