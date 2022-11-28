Yevgeniy Fedorov stays with Astana Qazaqstan Team for two more seasons

28 November 2022, 07:47

The U23 road race World Champion Yevgeniy Fedorov is going to stay with Astana Qazaqstan Team and will spend in the Kazakh team two more seasons (2023 and 2024).

«Two debut years in the WorldTour gave me a lot despite the fact that these seasons turned out to be a tough period, first of all due to the pandemic, which impacted a lot many components both in training and races. However together with the team a huge amount of work has been done, I’ve got a valuable experience, including a Grand Tour experience – this year I’ve got a chance to ride the Vuelta a España. And the first results began to come. My biggest success so far is the win at the U23 World Championships, and I was so happy to bring this gold medal and this jersey to my country, it means a lot for me. There is a lot of work ahead and I am happy to continue riding for Astana, the team where I feel myself comfortable, where I found a good support and understanding. I am looking forward to the upcoing season, hoping to reach my first professional wins,» said Yevgeniy Fedorov.

Fedorov (22) moved to the UCI WorldTour in 2021, signing his first professional contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team. In his first year as a pro he won the road race of the Kazakhstan National Championships and debuted at the Northern Spring Classics as Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and others.

The main success of 2022 became his win in the road race of the Under 23 World Championships in Wollongong. Besides this solid result Fedorov won the individual time trial of the Asian Cycling Championships and took a second place at Il Piccolo Lombardia. Also, in 2022 Yevgeniy made his debut at the Grand Tours, taking part in the Vuelta a España.

«Yevgeniy’s victory at the World Championships brought indescribable emotions and joy to the whole Kazakhstan, and this motivates us to continue working hard. Over the past two years, Fedorov has seriously improved, gained experience, which he lacked. For example, participation in the Vuelta a España helped the rider to achieve success at the Worlds. Therefore, it is quite logical that we need to continue working in the same direction that we are going to do in the next two seasons. Yevgeniy has a great potential, he is ready to work tirelessly, therefore, we can confidently say that the first serious results will not take long,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com