    Yessimov reports on Samruk Kazyna work outcomes

    19 January 2021, 20:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform reports.

    The latter reported on the preliminary outcomes of the Fund’s work in 2020, the Akorda press service reports.

    The growth of the assets of the Fund’s companies settled at KZT 800 bln. For the past three years the Fund transferred KZT 554 bln to the National Fund for repayment of loans. Yessimov also reported on extensive work purposed to support domestic commodity producers.

    Following the meeting the President encharged the CEO with certain tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
