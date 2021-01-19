Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yessimov reports on Samruk Kazyna work outcomes

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 January 2021, 20:57
Yessimov reports on Samruk Kazyna work outcomes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform reports.

The latter reported on the preliminary outcomes of the Fund’s work in 2020, the Akorda press service reports.

The growth of the assets of the Fund’s companies settled at KZT 800 bln. For the past three years the Fund transferred KZT 554 bln to the National Fund for repayment of loans. Yessimov also reported on extensive work purposed to support domestic commodity producers.

Following the meeting the President encharged the CEO with certain tasks.


