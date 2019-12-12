Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yerzhan Maxim to shine at “Winter 2019” contest in Baku

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 December 2019, 10:29
Yerzhan Maxim to shine at “Winter 2019” contest in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Maxim will take part in a song contest «Winter 2019» in Baku, Kazinform reported.

The event joining talented children will take place on December 14.

According to the young singer’s mother, Yerzhan considers it necessary to participate in the festival. He wants to make a contribution to glorification of the land of Kazakhs just like Dimash Kudaibergen does.

It was informed that Yerzhan will sing a well-known song «All by myself».

It should be noted that the International Children Festival «Winter 2019» will be carried out for the third time in a row. The event will join 26 young talented children from Azrbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, France and England.

